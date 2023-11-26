Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 25, jackpot climbs to $352 million

In a matter of weeks, the Powerball jackpot jumped from $20 million to $352 million. And it all starts with a $2 lottery ticket.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Wednesday, Nov. 22, drawing for $313 million, the grand prize jumped to $340 million for Saturday, Nov. 25. Saturday numbers were 27-33-63-66-68 and the Powerball was 9. Power Play was 2x.

Less than an hour later, Florida Lottery reported on its site that the jackpot had rolled over again, this time to $352 million with a cash option of $163.3 million. The next drawing is at 11 p.m. EST Monday, Nov. 27.

In case you're wondering, Wednesday, Nov. 22, numbers were 20-24-33-39-42 and the Powerball was 21. Power Play was 2x.

Powerball tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about Powerball, Mega Millions and lottery odds. Good luck!

How much was the Powerball lottery jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 26, the day after Black Friday 2023?

an estimated $340 million with a cash option of $156.5 million

How much was the Powerball lottery jackpot for Wednesday, Nov. 22, aka Black Wednesday or the night before Thanksgiving?

an estimated $313 million with a cash option of $144 million

How much was the Powerball lottery for Monday, Nov. 20?

an estimated $295 million with a cash option of $135.8 million

How long has Powerball rolled over?

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, the jackpot for Mega Millions and Powerball was $196 million each.

This series of Powerball lottery drawings started after the Oct. 14 rollover. Here's a recap of the drawings and how much the jackpot has grown (in so short a time):

How many Florida Lottery retailers are in Florida?

There are more than 13,000 authorized Florida Lottery retailers here, the site states.

I bought Powerball ticket in another state. Can I cash in my winnings in Florida?

No. Powerball prizes must be claimed in the state where the ticket was purchased, the Florida Lottery says.

I bought a Mega Millions ticket in another state. Can I cash in my winnings in Florida?

No. Mega Millions prizes must be claimed in the state where the ticket was purchased, the Florida Lottery says.

When do Florida lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What happens to the unclaimed prize money?

According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

What happens to unclaimed Powerball prize money?

Should a Powerball ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, the Florida Lottery site states, "the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series." According to Powerball's site, "unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction. If a Grand Prize goes unclaimed, the money must be returned to all lotteries in proportion to their sales for the draw run. The lotteries then distribute the money, based on their own jurisdiction's laws, to other lottery games or to their jurisdiction's general fund, or otherwise as required by law."

What happens to unclaimed Mega Millions prize money?

Should a Mega Millions ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, "the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series."

What are the odds of winning Powerball lottery game?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Are the odds of winning Powerball the same if the jackpot is $1 billion?

Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize, powerball.com states. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers whether the jackpot is $20 million or $1 billion.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions lottery?

According to the Mega Millions website, you have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

Who won $1.765 billion Powerball prize on Oct. 11, 2023?

The jackpot for the Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, drawing climbed to $1.73 billion — the second-largest Powerball total ever — with a cash option of $756.6 million. Final ticket sales pushed the grand prize to a whopping $1.765 billion. A single ticket purchased from Midway Market in Frazier Park, California, matched all five numbers plus the Powerball. A winner has not been publicly announced. Wednesday, Oct. 11, numbers were 22-24-40-52-64 and the Powerball was 10. Power Play was 2x.

How long does $1.765 billion Powerball winner have to claim their prize?

According to the California Lottery, Powerball winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The $1.765 billion Powerball winner has until Oct. 11, 2024 − one year from the drawing date − to claim the grand prize at California Lottery headquarters. In California, it is public record to know the identities of lottery winners.

Who won $1.08 billion Powerball prize on July 19, 2023?

As of Nov. 25, the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner has not been announced publicly. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles, which scored a $1 million bonus commission, according to California Lottery officials.

How long does $1.08 billion Powerball winner have to claim the prize?

According to Powerball rules, "ticket expiration dates typically vary from 90 days to one year depending on the selling jurisdiction. The expiration date is often listed on the back of your ticket. If the expiration date is not listed, check with your lottery."

According to the California Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The $1.08 billion Powerball winner has until July 19, 2024 − one year from the drawing date − to claim the grand prize at California Lottery headquarters. In California, it is public record to know the identities of lottery winners.

What is the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history? Who claimed $2.04 billion Powerball prize?

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion in November. The jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion days before the drawing, but lottery ticket sales helped it grow to more than $2 billion after updated calculations. A single ticket purchased in California won the grand prize, and the winner was revealed on Valentine's Day − Feb. 14, 2023. Edwin Castro won the largest-ever lottery jackpot, and he opted for a lump sum of $997.6 million, just shy of $1 billion, according to the California Lottery.

As of Nov. 25, 2023, there have been nine lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion.

Who won, how long did it take to win Powerball, Mega Millions and those billion-dollar jackpots?

What are the Top 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

According to its website, here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots as of Nov. 25, 2023:

What are the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Nov. 25, 2023:

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Nov. 25, 2023.

