Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 drawing. Lottery jackpot at $412 million
The Wednesday, Feb. 28, Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $412 million with a cash option of $195.5 million.
Latest Powerball winning numbers
Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers will be drawn at around 11 p.m. ET.
Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 24-29-42-51-54 and the Powerball was 16. The Powerball Play was 3X.
Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?
There was no jackpot winner in Monday's Powerball drawing.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winner from New York.
There was no Match 5 $1 million winners.
Mega Millions winning numbers
Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers were 6-18-26-27-49 and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was 3X.
How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?
The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:
Powerball only — $4
Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
Match 3 white numbers only — $7
Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
Match 4 white numbers only — $100
Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000
Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million
When are the Powerball drawings?
Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Recent Powerball jackpot winners
Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:
$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California
$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California
$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio
$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia
$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington
$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California
$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas
$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania
Powerball 101: Here's how to play
A quick guide on how to play Powerball:
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Winning Powerball numbers: Lottery drawing for 2/28, $412M jackpot