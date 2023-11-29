Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 drawing. Lottery jackpot at $374 million

Did you get a Powerball ticket yet?

Check back at 11 p.m. for the Wednesday, Nov. 28 Powerball lottery jackpot drawing worth an estimated $374 million with a cash option of $173.5 million.

Powerball winning numbers

Monday's winning powerball numbers were 2-21-38-61-66 and the powerball was 12. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?

There was no jackpot winner in Monday's Powerball drawing.

Latest Mega Millions numbers

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

Powerball only — $4

Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4

Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7

Match 3 white numbers only — $7

Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100

Match 4 white numbers only — $100

Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000

Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When are the Powerball drawings?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California

$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California

$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio

$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas

$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania

