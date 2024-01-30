Powerball player in California falls just short of jackpot — but still wins big

A Powerball ticket sold in California won $647,970, just missing out on the estimated $174 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Monday, Jan. 29, but not the Powerball, the California Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $188 million, with a cash value of approximately $91 million, for the next drawing Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 39, 41, 43, 49 and 64, with a Powerball of 4.

More than 44,000 other tickets sold in California won prizes from $3 to $454 in the draw, the lottery said. Prizes in California are adjusted based on the number of tickets sold and number of winners.

The winning ticket was sold at a gas station on Fulton Avenue in Sacramento, the lottery said.

Tickets sold in South Carolina and Texas also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

