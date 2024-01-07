Powerball player in California falls short of $38 million jackpot — but still wins big

A Powerball ticket sold in California won $210,000, just missing out on the estimated $38 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Saturday, Jan. 6, but not the Powerball, the California Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $46 million, with a cash value of $23 million, for the next drawing Monday, Jan. 8, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 4, 31, 34, 38 and 61, with a Powerball of 13.

More than 55,000 other tickets sold in California won prizes from $3 to nearly $15,000 in the draw, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in San Francisco, the lottery said.

A ticket sold in Arkansas also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

