Powerball player in California just misses $88 million jackpot — but still wins big

A Powerball ticket sold in California won nearly $350,000, just missing out on the estimated $88 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Monday, Jan. 15, but not the Powerball, the California Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $102 million, with a cash value of $50 million, for the next drawing Wednesday, Jan. 17, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 13, 30, 35, 49 and 59, with a Powerball of 4.

More than 37,000 other tickets sold in California won prizes from $3 to $50,000 in the draw, the lottery said. Prizes in California are adjusted based on the number of tickets sold and number of winners.

The winning ticket worth $349,972 was sold at a convenience store in Richmond in the Bay Area, the lottery said.

There were no other near-miss winners in the United States in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Jackpot winners thought co-worker was ‘playing a joke,’ but it was a Christmas surprise

Lottery winner texts her daughter in disbelief. ‘You might need to send an ambulance’

Wife texts husband to confirm he won big lottery prize — as he is on work video call