Powerball player in California just misses $842 million jackpot — but still wins big

A Powerball ticket sold in California won $1.2 million, just missing out on the estimated $846 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Monday, Jan. 1, but not the Powerball, the California Lottery said.

A ticket sold in Michigan, however, did win the $846 million jackpot, the national Powerball site said. The jackpot in the next drawing Wednesday, Jan. 3, will drop down to the starting $20 million.

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49, with a Powerball of 1.

More than 245,000 other tickets sold in California won prizes from $4 to $22,000 in the draw, the lottery said. Prizes in California are calculated based on the number of tickets sold and number of winners.

The winning ticket was sold at a store in Baker in San Bernardino County, about 175 northeast of Los Angeles.

Tickets sold in Florida, Connecticut, Maryland and Texas also matched 5 numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

