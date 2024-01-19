Powerball player just misses $626 million jackpot, but still wins life-changing prize

A South Carolina man got an early Christmas surprise after playing Powerball, state lottery officials said.

The Lowcountry man missed the $626 million jackpot by one number, but wound up winning $150,000 in the Dec. 23 drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I was shocked,” he told officials of his big win. “My wife thought I was crazy.”

He bought the winning ticket and a few others before Christmas at a King Street Station convenience store in Charleston, officials said in a news release.

The Powerball player beat odds of 1 in 913,129 to match four white balls and the red Powerball number, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. He would have won $50,000, but tripled his prize money with the Power Play add-on for $1.

The man did not say how he plans to spend his winnings.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

