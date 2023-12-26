Powerball player just misses $638 million jackpot in Colorado — but still wins big

A Powerball player in Colorado won $2 million, just shy of scoring the $638 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

The player matched five of the winning numbers plus the power play in the Dec. 25 drawing, lottery officials said.

For an additional $1 per play, players can add the power play feature to their tickets to multiply non-jackpot prizes, officials said. The Match 5 prize with power play is always $2 million, officials said.

The winning numbers were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29, with a Powerball of 4, officials said.

To score the jackpot, players must match all five numbers in any order and the red Powerball.

The odds of winning a prize are 1-in-24.87 while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-292.2 million, officials said.

The next drawing will take place on Dec. 27 with an estimated jackpot of $685 million and a cash value of $344.7 million, according to lottery officials.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1-in-292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Near-miss on $638 million Powerball jackpot still a big winner in California

Someone won a $2 million Powerball lottery prize in Virginia — but hasn’t claimed it

Powerball player turns to Google to learn what his lottery win means. ‘I geeked out’