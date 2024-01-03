Powerball player misses $842 million prize by 1 number — but still wins big in Maryland

A Powerball player in Maryland narrowly missed the $842 million jackpot on New Year’s Day, but they still won big.

An Exxon in Hyattsville sold the ticket, which matched five out of six numbers to win $1 million, the Maryland Lottery announced Jan 2.

It was one of two big wins in Prince George’s County in the same drawing, lottery officials said. Another Powerball player landed a $50,000 third-tier prize by matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

That ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Bowie, lottery officials said.

The $1 million win from the Jan. 1 drawing marked the second-tier prize won in Maryland during the most recent Powerball roll, officials said.

The first jackpot of 2024 went to a winner in Michigan, according to Powerball. The $842 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest jackpot in the U.S. overall.

Winners have 182 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prize. Officials ask winners to sign the backs of their tickets right away.

Powerball players in Maryland have the chance to win a free Mega Millions ticket during a promotion that’s expected to run Jan. 3 to Jan. -16, lottery officials said.

Prince George’s County borders east Washington, D.C.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

