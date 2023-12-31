Powerball player in Texas just misses the $786 million jackpot — but still wins big

A Powerball ticket sold in Texas won $2 million, just missing out on the estimated $786 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Saturday, Dec. 30, but not the Powerball, the Texas Lottery said.

The ticket also matched the Power Play for the drawing, doubling the prize to $2 million.

Nobody claimed the top prize, which will carry over to the next drawing Monday, Jan. 1, with an estimated jackpot of $810 million, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 10, 11, 26, 27 and 34, with a Powerball of 7.

More than 209,000 other tickets sold in Texas won from $16 to $200,000 in the draw, the lottery said.

The $2 million ticket was sold at a convenience store in Tomball, outside Houston, officials said.

Tickets sold in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia also matched 5 numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

