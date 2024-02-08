Powerball player wins $1 million in Georgia, officials say. Where was the ticket sold?

Someone in Georgia is a millionaire after playing Powerball, lottery officials say.

The $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Shiv Discount Corner in Savannah, a Georgia Lottery spokesperson told McClatchy News. The player matched all five white balls in the Feb. 7 drawing to win the million-dollar prize.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 12, 21, 62, 67, 69 and red Powerball 17, according to Powerball’s website.

There were no winning $2 million tickets in the latest drawing and no one hit the jackpot, which grew to an estimated $229 million.

Georgia Lottery officials haven’t said if the $1 million winner has come forward to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday, Feb. 10, with an estimated jackpot of $248 million, according to the game’s website.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

