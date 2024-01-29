Powerball player wins big in Maryland but still eyes jackpot. ‘Just after the big money’

An avid Maryland lottery player may have won big in a recent Powerball drawing, but he’s not stopping there.

The player, who took home the third-tier prize of $50,000 for a Dec. 16 Powerball drawing, told lottery officials he “plans to keep chasing the jackpot,” Maryland Lottery said in a Jan. 29 news release.

“It’s going to come,” the man said in the release. “I’m just after the big money.”

The Montgomery County man said he wants to use some of his winnings to treat his family to a Caribbean vacation, while he plans to tuck the rest away “in the bank,” according to lottery officials.

The man regularly plays Mega Millions and Powerball, lottery officials said.

When the man bought his winning ticket, the jackpot was at $535 million, according to lottery officials. No one won from that drawing, and the jackpot grew to $842.4 million.

That jackpot was claimed on New Year’s Day with a winning ticket sold in Michigan, lottery officials said.

Montgomery County is about 45 miles southwest of Baltimore.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

