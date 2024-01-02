Powerball players each win $150,000 in Georgia. Where were the winning tickets sold?

Two winning Powerball tickets sold in Georgia didn’t snag the multimillion-dollar jackpot prize, but still won big.

There were two $150,000 winners, one in metro Atlanta and one in Middle Georgia, Georgia Lottery officials confirmed to McClatchy News. The winning tickets were purchased at:

BP Quick Mart, 1780 S. Zack Hinton Pkwy, in McDonough

Jump In, 915 Lake Joy Rd, in Warner Robins

The players matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in the Jan. 1 drawing for a prize of $50,000. Both chose the Power Play option for an extra $1, tripling their prize to $150,000.

Three other Powerball tickets scored $50,000 each in Georgia and were sold at:

Harmony Church Chevron, 1322 Highway 400 N, in Dawsonville

Jet Food Store, 610 Shurling Dr, in Macon

Via the Georgia Lottery’s mobile app by an Atlanta resident

Lottery officials didn’t say if any of the winners have come forward to claim their prizes.

The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $842.4 million ahead of the Jan. 1 drawing, becoming the game’s fifth-largest jackpot, according to the Powerball website. A player in Michigan beat odds of 1 in 292.2 million to win the massive lottery prize.

The winning numbers on Monday were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 01, according to the game’s website.

There were $1 million winners reported in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland, officials said. Winning Powerball tickets worth $2 million were also sold in Florida and Texas.

Powerball player in Texas falls just short of $842 million jackpot — but still wins big

“What an incredible beginning to the New Year for Powerball!” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said in a news release. “In addition to our big jackpot winner, there are hundreds of good causes supported by U.S. lotteries that will receive further funding from this jackpot run.”

Since its inception, the Georgia Lottery has raised more than $27.2 billion for the state’s education, according to data collected through October 2023. Nearly $9 billion of that money was earmarked for pre-K students across the Peach State.

In 2013, a Stone Mountain woman won half of a $648 million Mega Millions prize, making it the biggest jackpot prize to a single winner in Georgia, officials said.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

