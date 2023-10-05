Powerball pot now third-largest in game’s history at $1.4 billion

Lady luck has still yet to arrive for the Powerball players.

Not a single participant had a ticket with all six of the numbers pulled Wednesday night: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and Powerball 1. It is the 33rd consecutive drawing without a big winner, dating all the way back to July 19, when a California resident won $1.08 billion.

In the weeks since, the jackpot has swelled to a whopping $1.4 billion, which has an estimated lump sum payout of $643.7 million before taxes, according to Powerball’s website. It is the third largest jackpot in the game’s history, trailing only behind a $2.04 billion jackpot won back in November 2022 and a $1.586 billion prize claimed in January 2016.

Powerball noted that while no one claimed the top prize, Wednesday’s draw was not without winners.

Seven tickets sold in California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas matched all five white balls to win $1 million, though those in California collected $1.2 million because of different rules in the state, CNN reported. Three more tickets sold in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas matched all five white balls and won $2 million each because their holders activated a “power play” multiplier, Powerball said.

The prize up for grabs this weekend would also be the fifth largest U.S. lottery jackpot. The odds of winning stand at about 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on Powerball.com.

