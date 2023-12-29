Powerball prize leaves Virginia woman in shock — then it triples. ‘I almost passed out’

A large lottery prize in Virginia left one woman astounded with how much she had won — almost enough to make her collapse.

A big fan of playing the lottery online, Teresa Seamon of South Boston decided to test her luck in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing, according to a Dec. 28 Virginia Lottery news release. She typically uses a combination of different dates that are important to her family, she told lottery officials, and her recent selection was no different.

Then, the Halifax County resident couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the Powerball results: She had matched four out of five numbers, as well as the Powerball number, lottery officials said.

That winning combination of numbers would win Seamon $50,000, except she decided to pay and add on a feature to triple her prize if she had won, according to lottery officials. That brought the grand total of her prize up to $150,000.

“I almost passed out when I realized I’d won!” Seamon said in the release. “I’m still in shock!”

South Boston is near the Virginia-North Carolina border, about 85 miles northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player about to toss tickets gives them another glance — and it pays off

Powerball player in Texas falls just short of $700 million jackpot — but still wins big

Man unwraps mystery gift on Christmas Eve — and wins big North Carolina lottery prize