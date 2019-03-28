Powerball results: Wisconsin ticket holder wins third-biggest lottery jackpot in US history

A lottery ticket sold in Wisconsin has won the third-largest jackpot in US history after matching all six numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball draw.

The jackpot soared to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the draw, although the winning ticket holder has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.

The prize is the third third-largest behind $1.586 billion jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016, and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina last October.

“It’s going to be a very green spring for our first Powerball jackpot winner of 2019,” said Powerball Product Group chairman David Barden.

“A jackpot of this size can make many dreams come true – not just for the winner, but for all Lottery beneficiaries and the lucky state of Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin Lottery director Cindy Polzin added: “It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state.

“This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into Win-sconsin.”

The jackpot grew steadily since the previous winner on December 26. However, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remained one in 292.2 million.

The estimated $768.4 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years, but nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which would be an estimated $477 million for yesterday’s draw. Both prize options are before taxes.

Seven tickets matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball to win a $1 million prize. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, two in California, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey and New York.

Powerball is played in 44 US states, plus Washington DC, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Additional reporting by agencies