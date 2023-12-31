Powerball for Saturday, Dec. 30, $760 million, which is in Top 10 biggest jackpots ever

Will you become a multimillionaire just before the New Year's holidays? You could try your luck playing the Powerball on the last drawing for 2023! A $2 lottery ticket could have a big payout.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Wednesday, Dec. 27, drawing for $700 million, the top prize climbed to $760 million for Saturday, Dec. 30.

After two months of rollovers, the grand prize finally cracked into the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in U.S. history and the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever (see below). Saturday numbers were 10-11-26-27-34 and the Powerball was 7. Power Play was 4x. We’ll see if there’s a pre-New Year’s Eve winner or another rollover.

In case you’re wondering, Wednesday numbers were 4-11-38-51-68 and the Powerball was 5. Power Play was 3x.

There were two big winners from Wednesday's drawing. A ticket purchased in Texas won $2 million for matching 5 plus the Power Play. A ticket purchased in California matched 5 for a $1 million prize.

Has anyone ever won big on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day? Here are the numbers.

Powerball tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about Powerball, Florida Lottery and lottery odds. Good luck!

How much was Powerball for Saturday, Dec. 30?

an estimated $760 million with a cash option of $383.6 million

How much was Powerball lottery jackpot for Wednesday, Dec. 27?

an estimated $700 million with a cash option of $352.3 million

an estimated $638 million with a cash option of $321.1 million

How long has Powerball rolled over?

This series of Powerball lottery drawings started after the Oct. 14 rollover. Here's a recap of the drawings and how much the jackpot has grown (in so short a time):

When do Florida Lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What happens to the unclaimed prize money?

According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

What happens to unclaimed Powerball prize money?

Should a Powerball ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, the Florida Lottery site states, "the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series." According to Powerball's site, "unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction. If a Grand Prize goes unclaimed, the money must be returned to all lotteries in proportion to their sales for the draw run. The lotteries then distribute the money, based on their own jurisdiction's laws, to other lottery games or to their jurisdiction's general fund, or otherwise as required by law."

What are the odds of winning Powerball lottery game?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Are the odds of winning Powerball the same if the jackpot is $1 billion?

Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize, powerball.com states. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers whether the jackpot is $20 million or $1 billion.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

As of Dec. 30, 2023, there have been nine lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion.

What are the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Dec. 30, 2023:

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Dec. 30, 2023.

