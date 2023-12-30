Powerball: Will someone say hello to $760 million tonight?

Paul Kiska

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are big lottery jackpots, then there are BIG lottery jackpots.

Saturday night’s jackpot is even BIGGER…than usual.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth $760 million, or a $383.6 million cash value.

There have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since the last massive prize of over a billion dollars was won in California back in October.

Saturday’s drawing is at 10:59

