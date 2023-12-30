Powerball: Will someone say hello to $760 million tonight?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are big lottery jackpots, then there are BIG lottery jackpots.
Saturday night’s jackpot is even BIGGER…than usual.
Lucky Browns fans: Flacco went here the morning after Browns big win
Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth $760 million, or a $383.6 million cash value.
There have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since the last massive prize of over a billion dollars was won in California back in October.
One of the luckiest places to play the lotto in Ohio
Saturday’s drawing is at 10:59
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.