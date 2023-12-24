Powerball third-prize winning ticket sold in Steuben County. See where.

Christmas came early for a Powerball player in Steuben County.

The New York Lottery announced a third-prize-winning ticket was sold in the Village of Wayland for Saturday's drawing.

The ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at a 7-Eleven store located at 26 E. Naples St. in Wayland.

Four other third-prize tickets were sold across the state in Forest Hills, Jackson Heights, Liberty and Staten Island, according to the New York Lottery. Each third-prize ticket was worth $50,000.

Saturday's winning numbers were 09, 14, 17, 18 and 53. The Powerball was 06 and the Power Play was 3X.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $620 million. The top prize will now carry over to Monday night's Christmas drawing.

