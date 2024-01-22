Powerball ticket bought at Florida Publix wins $1 million. What to do, how long to claim

Someone in Hialeah is $1 million richer, thanks to Powerball − and Publix.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Saturday, Jan. 20, drawing for $120 million, the grand prize climbed to $133 million for the Monday, Jan. 22, drawing.

But it wasn't all bad news. Though the drawing rolled over, there was one big winner from Florida.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick purchased from a Florida Publix and matched 5 numbers for $1 million.

Here's what we know about the Hialeah winner, Powerball, guidelines on whether winners can remain anonymous in Florida and information about claiming the $1 million prize.

What were winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024?

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, numbers were 16-31-34-47-65 and the Powerball was 10. Power Play was 3x.

Who sold winning Powerball ticket for $1 million in Florida on Jan. 20, 2024?

Publix, 2414 W. 60th St., Hialeah, at El Mercado Shopping Center sold a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Saturday, Jan. 20, Powerball drawing.

How long does $1 million Powerball winner in Florida have to claim the prize?

A Florida winner has 60 days from the date of the drawing to claim a one-time, lump sum cash payment in person at lottery headquarters or 90 days to opt for the annual payments.

According to Powerball rules, "ticket expiration dates typically vary from 90 days to one year depending on the selling jurisdiction. The expiration date is often listed on the back of your ticket. If the expiration date is not listed, check with your lottery."

Because the $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased (at a Publix) in Florida, Florida Lottery rules state prizes of $1 million and above and prizes with an annual payment option must be claimed in-person via walk-in or appointment at lottery headquarters.

The site states, "Florida Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

When do Florida lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

For the $1 million Powerball winner from Hialeah, it's 60 days from Jan. 20 (the date of the drawing) for the one-time, lump sum cash payment and 180 days from Jan. 20 for annual payments.

