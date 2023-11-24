Powerball ticket from a Florida Publix wins $1 million. Here's deadline to claim lump sum

Someone in Fort Lauderdale is $1 million richer, thanks to Powerball − and Publix.

Though no one won the $313 million grand prize in the Wednesday, Nov. 22, Powerball drawing, it wasn't all bad news: A single ticket in New York matched five numbers plus the Power Play to win $2 million. And four tickets in California, Florida, North Carolina and Oregon each matched five to win $1 million.

The ticket in Florida that matched five numbers to win $1 million was purchased from a Publix store.

The jackpot climbed to $340 million after no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball, with a cash option of $157.8 million. The next drawing is 11 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 25, though tickets cease being on sale an hour before the drawing.

This jackpot has been climbing since Oct. 14.

Here's what we know about the Florida winner, Powerball, guidelines on whether winners can remain anonymous in Florida and information about claiming the $1 million prize.

What were Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023?

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2023, Powerball numbers were 20-24-33-39-42 and the Powerball was 21. Power Play was 2x.

How much was the Powerball lottery jackpot for Wednesday, Nov. 22, aka Black Wednesday or Thanksgiving Eve?

The jackpot for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, drawing climbed to $313 million with a cash option of $144 million. The drawing did not produce a grand prize winner. Thanksgiving this year was Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Black Friday is Nov. 24, 2023.

Where shopping is a pleasure: 2 Publix stores in Florida sold winning ticket for billion-dollar Powerball, Mega Millions

How long has Powerball rolled over?

This series of Powerball lottery drawings started after the Oct. 14 rollover. Here's a recap of the drawings and how much the jackpot has grown (in so short a time):

Did anyone win $1 million from Powerball on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, drawing?

While there was no grand prize winner for the Wednesday, Nov. 22, aka Black Wednesday Powerball drawing, it wasn't all bad news. There were five secondary tier winners, winning a $2 million or $1 million prize. The next Powerball drawing is 11 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 25, though ticket sales end an hour before the drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket purchased from Publix, 15801 Sheridan St., Fort Lauderdale, (see map above) was worth $1 million.

Is your Publix on the list? Of 156 $1 million wins, 45 winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets from one game were sold at Publix

How long does $1 million Powerball winner in Florida have to claim the prize?

According to Powerball rules, "ticket expiration dates typically vary from 90 days to one year depending on the selling jurisdiction. The expiration date is often listed on the back of your ticket. If the expiration date is not listed, check with your lottery."

Because the $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased (at a Publix) in Florida, Florida Lottery rules state prizes of $1 million and above and prizes with an annual payment option must be claimed in-person via walk-in or appointment at lottery headquarters.

The site states, "Florida Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

Powerball numbers for Black Wednesday, Nov. 22, a $313 million Thanksgiving jackpot

Can Florida Lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

When do Florida Lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

For the $1 million Powerball winner from Fort Lauderdale, it's 60 days from Nov. 22 (the date of the drawing) for the one-time, lump sum cash payment − in this case, Jan. 21, 2024 − and 180 days from Nov. 22 − or May 20, 2024 − for annual payments.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Fort Lauderdale Publix ticket wins $1 million Powerball prize 11/22/23