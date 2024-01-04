Powerball ticket sold in Sloatsburg wins $50,000

The New York Lottery said in a news release Thursday that one third-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold in Sloatsburg for Wednesday's drawing.

The lottery said the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Super 7 Express at 75 Orange Turnpike.

The Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night was for $20 million dollars after Monday's winner from Michigan won $842.4 million. The total was the fifth largest total in the game's history.

Nobody won Wednesday's first prize drawing, so the amount for Friday's drawing has increased to $35 million.

Wednesday, Jan. 3's winning numbers were 30, 31, 38, 48 and 68. The Powerball was 08 and the Power Play was 10X.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery said New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York's toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369).

