Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northern Kentucky. Check winning numbers here

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Northern Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, a $1 million Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 27 drawing was sold at the Kroger store on 3105 North Bend Road in Hebron. The winning ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million, per a press release.

The state lottery advises the winners to sign the back of the ticket, keep it in a secure location, and claim their prize within 180 days from the drawing date.

Winners must claim their prizes at the lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville. Winners should contact the lottery at 877-789-4532 to make an appointment to claim their prize.

Powerball Winning numbers from Saturday, Jan. 27

The winning numbers in the Saturday, Jan. 27 Powerball drawing were 7, 38, 65, 66, and 68. The red Powerball was 21, and the Power Play was 2X.

Last night's Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers in the Monday, Jan. 29 Powerball drawing were 39, 341, 43, 49, and 64. The red Powerball was 4, and the Power Play was 2X.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Here's what to know about the drawing and how to play.

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

There was no grand prize winner from Monday night's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to climb. It is now worth an estimated $188 million with a cash value of $90.7 million.

There were, however, three Match 5 $1 million winners in California, South Carolina and Texas. There were no Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

Wednesday's jackpot is estimated to be worth $188 million, with a cash value of $90.7 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball results 1/29/2024: Did anyone win the $175 million jackpot?