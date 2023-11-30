Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Georgia. Are you the lucky winner?

A Powerball lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Georgia.

The ticket, matching four out of five numbers and the Powerball during Wednesday night’s drawing, was sold at Conyers Food Mart off Old Conyers Road in Stockbridge, according to WSB-TV.

The winning numbers

There were also some smaller prizes among Peach State players.

However, no one scored the jackpot, which is now up to $400,000 million as of Thursday. This comes just a month after a ticket was drawn in California for the lottery's second largest ever jackpot of about $1.765 billion. That life-changing prize was the result of 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

For the full list of winners, go to galottery.com:

Local preservation effort: Preservation of 1,200 acres aims to protect Savannah River

Georgia football vs. Alabama: Scouting report, prediction

Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday, Nov. 29?

The winning numbers were: 6, 47, 50, 61, 68. The Powerball was 4.

Where can lottery winners redeem their tickets in Georgia?

Prizes of $600 or less can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retailer, Georgia Lottery office or by mail. For security reasons, many retailers do not keep large amounts of cash available, so they may pay you with cash, a money order, or a combination of cash and money order.

Prizes over $600 must be claimed atGeorgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office or mailed to the Georgia Lottery for payment. Prizes up to $25,000 can also be claimed at the GLC Kiosks located at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and are generally paid the same day.

How to play Powerball?

Powerball players select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the standard white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. They can choose their own lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick their numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less. All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize.

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia lottery: Winning numbers, $100K Powerball ticket sold in Ga.