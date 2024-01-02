Powerball tickets sold in Florida worth $2M, $1M; here’s where they were sold

Someone in Michigan picked all the right numbers to win the giant $842 million Powerball jackpot Monday night.

However, two tickets in Florida were also big winners in the latest drawing.

The winning numbers Monday were 12-21-42-44-49, and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 3X.

A couple of tickets in the Sunshine State matched five numbers but did not match the Powerball.

A Quick Pick ticket sold in Port Saint Lucie is worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased at:

Publix - 1537 NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard, Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34986

The other lucky ticket was sold at a Publix in Tampa and is worth $2 million, since someone added the Power Play option.

That Quick Pick was purchased at:

Publix - 10928 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa, Florida, 33647

