Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold in Georgia. Jackpot climbs to $760 million

Two Powerball lottery players in Georgia won big after Wednesday's drawing: One ticket was worth $150,000 and another was worth $50,000.

No one won the jackpot Wednesday so Saturday's jackpot be an estimated $760 million with a cash option of $382.5 million, according to the Powerball website.

This brings the jackpot up to the 6th highest prize in Powerball history. The No. 1 spot belongs to a $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022.

The full list of winners is available on galottery.com. Here's a closer look at the most recent winning numbers, how the Powerball lottery works, and what players should do if they win:

Powerball winning numbers for Dec. 27, 2023

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 38, 51, 68, and the Powerball was 5.

Where can lottery winners redeem their tickets in Georgia?

Prizes of $600 or less can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retailer, Georgia Lottery office or by mail. For security reasons, many retailers do not keep large amounts of cash available, so they may pay you with cash, a money order, or a combination of cash and money order.

Prizes over $600 must be claimed atGeorgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office or mailed to the Georgia Lottery for payment. Prizes up to $25,000 can also be claimed at the GLC Kiosks located at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and are generally paid the same day.

How to play Powerball?

Powerball players select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the standard white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. They can choose their own lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick their numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less. All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize.

