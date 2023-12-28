Was there a Powerball winner? Check your winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 27 drawing

There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing for a $700 million jackpot on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday, Dec. 30, rises to $760 million with a cash value of $382.5 million.

There was one Match 5 $2 million winner in Texas and one Match 5 $1 million winner in California.

What were the Powerball numbers last night?

The Powerball numbers for Dec. 27 were 4, 11, 38, 51, and 68. The red Powerball was 5 and the Powerplay was 3X.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday, Dec. 30.

Monday, Dec. 25 Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers in the Monday, Dec. 25 Powerball drawing were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29. The red Powerball was 6, and the Power Play was 2X.

Here's what to know about the drawing and how to play:

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California). $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California). $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York).

