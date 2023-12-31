Powerball winner hits it big at this local gas station

*Related Video Above: Do this if you win the Powerball in Ohio, experts say*

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) –It’s a Happy New Year’s weekend big time for a Northeast Ohio lucky lottery winner.

The person won $1 million at the Wilson Mills Marathon in Highland Heights, according to lottery officials by matching 5 out of 5 numbers with the Powerball number.

No one won hit the main and massive Powerball jackpot Saturday night, which means Monday’s drawing on New Year’s Day will be worth $810 million.

