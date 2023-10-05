Powerball Winning Numbers - 10/4/2023
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
The odds of winning Wednesday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' on the pod with Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don providing one stat you need to know for every team heading into Week 5. The two also provide a full fantasy preview for Thursday Night Football.
That's four sweeps in four MLB wild-card series as play concluded Wednesday.
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.
The Blue Jays and Rays are out after back-to-back defeats in the wild-card round ended their seasons.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Grant Dawson was doing well with coach James Krause at Glory MMA. But when he switched to American Top Team is when he really started to take off in the UFC's lightweight division.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
New to category formats? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's how to draft in a fantasy basketball category league.
Rockstar snuck in an update to the PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption. It now runs at 60fps when played on the PS5 in backward compatibility mode.
Most drivers accelerate slowly, yet 0-60 times keep dropping. Sure, you'd probably pick the quicker car, but is it really worth it?
Alongside the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, Google is updating its Call Screen feature with clever new features that will allow users to better determine which calls they want to skip and those they want to take. At the company's Made By Google Android event this morning, Google showed off an impressive demo that showed how its AI could answer calls on users' behalf and then engage in more natural conversations with the caller to help determine if the call warranted your attention. With the improved AI, Google said the next generation of Call Screen is helping Pixel owners receive 50% fewer spam calls on average, by answering calls from unknown numbers with a new and more natural-sounding speaking voice.
Should TikTokers be putting hydrogen peroxide in their ears? The post Is the viral hydrogen peroxide ear-cleaning hack on TikTok safe? appeared first on In The Know.
MLS stuffs 34 regular-season rounds into less than eight months to eliminate only 11 of 29 teams. The other 18 make the playoffs, where one or two losses can override the February-to-October grind.