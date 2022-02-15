Powerball numbers: Winner! One winning ticket sold for $185.3M jackpot in Feb. 14 drawing

Here are the latest Powerball numbers for the Monday, Feb. 14 lottery jackpot drawing worth an estimated $185.3 million, with a cash option of $123.9 million.

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are 16, 25, 27, 49 and 55 the Powerball is 17. The Power Play was 3.

One ticket matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Connecticut. One ticket purchased in Michigan matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

The Double Play numbers are 1, 5, 35, 37, 49 and the Powerball is 11.

The new Powerball jackpot starts over at an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $13.4 million, according to powerball.com.

Powerball's last jackpot winner

There were two winning tickets sold for the Jan. 5, 2022, jackpot worth $632.6 million. One ticket was bought in California and the other was purchased in Wisconsin.

The were six Powerball jackpot winners in 2021. They were:

$699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.

$285.6 million — June 5, 2021; Florida.

$235.4 million — Mar. 27, 2021; Florida.

$33.2 million — Jan. 30, 2021; New Jersey.

$23.2 million — Jan. 23, 2021; New Jersey.

$731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri. $564.1 million — Feb. 11, 2015; North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million, Mega Millions — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

