Powerball winning numbers for Christmas' $638 million jackpot: Check your tickets

There were no Powerball jackpot winners on Christmas Day.

With no Powerball winners drawn from the Monday, Dec. 25 drawing, the jackpot is now worth an estimated $685 million with a cash prize of $344.7 million.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won in October, when a California player won $1.76 billion, the second largest in the game's history.

Check the winning numbers for the Christmas Day Dec. 25 drawing:

Powerball winning numbers: 12/25/2023

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are 5, 12, 20, 24, 29. The Powerball was 4 and the Power Play was 2x.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

Did anyone win Powerball on Monday?

No one won the jackpot but there were two $2 million winners - one in Colorado and one in Georgia - after they matched five numbers with the Power Play.

There were also three winners in California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania who won $1 million by matching five numbers.

When's the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $685 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about one in 24.9.

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

$2.04 billion: one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion: one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion: three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion: one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million: one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019 $758.7 million: one winning ticket in Massachusetts in August 2017 $754.6 million: one winning ticket in Washington in February 2023 $731.1 million: one winning ticket in Maryland in January 2021 $699.8 million: one winning ticket in California in October 2021 $687.8 million: two winning tickets in Iowa and New York in October 2018

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Powerball winning numbers for Christmas' $638 million jackpot: Check your tickets