Powerball winning numbers for Dec. 4, 2023: Jackpot climbs to $435 million

The Powerball jackpot is inching its way to the $500 million mark as Monday night's drawing left people still dreaming of winning it big.

After a bust at the Dec. 4 drawing, the jackpot now sits at an estimated $435 million, according to Powerball. If someone wins on Wednesday, they could walk away with $204.8 million by taking the cash option.

It has been months since the last Powerball jackpot was won, hitting an estimated $1.765 billion with a cash option of $774.1 million. The winning ticket was drawn on Oct. 11 and sold in California. That prize ranked as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Could we see another $1 billion jackpot before the year is out?

Take a look at the winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 4 drawing.

Powerball winning numbers for Dec. 4, 2023

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 18, 19, 27, 28 and 45. The Powerball was 9, and the Power Play was 3X.

Did someone win the Powerball last night?

No one woke up a multi-millionaire on Tuesday morning. Along with no big jackpot winners for Powerball, there were no $2 million winners reported by the lottery.

But one lucky person out of New York was a winner of the Match 5 $1 million prize.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is the Powerball jackpot now?

It is now worth an estimated $435 million, with a cash option of $204.8 million, according to Powerball.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Do you have to pay taxes on Powerball winnings?

Yes. Both the annuitized payment and lump sum payment are before taxes.

How to play Powerball

Want to play Powerball, but not quite sure how it works? Here are some things to know.

To play Powerball, you first select five white ball numbers. These five numbers will be between one and 69. Then, pick one "Powerball," or red ball, number. This number will be between one and 26.

For an extra dollar, you may choose to "power play," which multiplies all non-grand prize winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

If you match at least one number in the Powerball drawing, you win a prize.

What is the largest lottery jackpot ever in the U.S.?

The world record Powerball jackpot? A ticket for $2.04 billion won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots in history

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 million, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Powerball winning numbers Monday, Dec. 4; next TN lottery drawing