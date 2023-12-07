Powerball winning numbers December 6: Jackpot hits $468 million

And the Powerball jackpot keeps on climbing.

After another no-winner drawing for the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing, it now sits at an estimated $468 million with a $220.3 million cash payout.

It has been months since the last Powerball jackpot was won, hitting an estimated $1.765 billion with a cash option of $774.1 million. The winning ticket was drawn on Oct. 11 and sold in California. That prize ranked as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The jackpot isn't a record breaker (yet), but it is slowly inching its way into the top Powerball payouts in history.

Take a look at the winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Powerball strategy: Powerball numbers you need to know: Commonly drawn numbers could help you win Dec. 9

Powerball winning numbers for 12/6/23

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 12, 37, 56 and 65. The Powerball was 21 and the Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night, Dec. 6?

No Powerball players woke up a multi-millionaire on Thursday, but a ticket holder in California won $1 million in the Match 5.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is the Powerball jackpot now?

It is now worth an estimated $468 million, with a cash option of $220.3 million, according to Powerball.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Do you have to be identified if you win the Powerball jackpot in Tennessee?

Short answer, yes. Here's why.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery Implementation Law, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation releases the name, home state and hometown of all winners if a request is received for the information.

Tennessee lottery also posts winners on its website. Check it out here.

Do you have to pay taxes on Powerball winnings?

Yes. Both the annuitized payment and lump sum payment are before taxes.

How to play Powerball

Want to play Powerball, but not quite sure how it works? Here are some things to know.

To play Powerball, you first select five white ball numbers. These five numbers will be between one and 69. Then, pick one "Powerball," or red ball, number. This number will be between one and 26.

For an extra dollar, you may choose to "power play," which multiplies all non-grand prize winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

If you match at least one number in the Powerball drawing, you win a prize.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Powerball winning numbers Wednesday night, Dec. 6: Next drawing, more