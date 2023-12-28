Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for $700M jackpot

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hoping to end the year off with a massive lottery prize? Powerball just announced the winning numbers for its $700 million jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and Powerball 5. The Power Play is 3X.

The jackpot has been growing since the last big prize was won in California back in October. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

There’s also a cash option worth 352.3 million.

If nobody claims the massive prize, the next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Learn more about Powerball right here.

As of Wednesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $92 million. Learn more about that lottery game right here.

