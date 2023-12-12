Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 11, 2023: Jackpot hits $500M. When's next drawing?

Powerball is still on the climb as another drawing comes and goes with no winner.

Monday night's drawing was a bust for ticket purchasers across the United States after no winners were drawn for the $468 million, with a $220.3 million cash payout, jackpot. The prize has now hit an estimated $500 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot isn't a record breaker (yet), but it is slowly inching its way into the top Powerball payouts in history.

The last Powerball jackpot hit an estimated $1.765 billion with a cash option of $774.1 million. The winning ticket was drawn on Oct. 11 and sold in California. That prize ranked as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Could we hit another $1 billion prize this year?

Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing.

Powerball winning numbers for 12/11/23

The winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were 1, 24, 27, 31 and 62. The Powerball was 20 and the Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night, Monday, Dec. 11?

No Powerball players woke up a multi-millionaire on Thursday, and there were no $1 or $2 million either.

When's the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Seeing double: Repeat that again? Powerball's winning numbers have some players seeing a double opportunity

How much is the Powerball jackpot now?

It is now worth an estimated $500 million, with a cash option of $240.7 million, according to Powerball.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

How to play Powerball

Want to play Powerball, but not quite sure how it works? Here are some things to know.

To play Powerball, you first select five white ball numbers. These five numbers will be between one and 69. Then, pick one "Powerball," or red ball, number. This number will be between one and 26.

For an extra dollar, you may choose to "power play," which multiplies all non-grand prize winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

If you match at least one number in the Powerball drawing, you win a prize.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

$2.04 billion: one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion: one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion: three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion: one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million: one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019 $758.7 million: one winning ticket in Massachusetts in August 2017 $754.6 million: one winning ticket in Washington in February 2023 $731.1 million: one winning ticket in Maryland in January 2021 $699.8 million: one winning ticket in California in October 2021 $687.8 million: two winning tickets in Iowa and New York in October 2018

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Did anyone win Powerball last night Dec. 11? Winning numbers, jackpot