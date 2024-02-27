Powerball winning numbers for Monday, February 26, lottery drawing. Jackpot hits $421M

After Monday night’s Powerball drawing produced no winners, the top prize remains up for grabs.

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

Will you be the next Powerball winner?

The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing on Monday, Feb. 26, were 24, 29, 42, 51, 54 and the Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 3X.

Without any grand prize winners, the jackpot increased to $421 million with a cash value of $195.5 million.

Did anyone win the Powerball drawing on Monday, Feb. 26 , 2024?

A Match 5 + Power Play winner in New York earned $2 million from Monday night’s drawing.

What time is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball tickets at Jack's Country Maid Deli Friday, May 6, 2022, in Wilmington.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

To watch the drawings live, visit www.powerball.com/watch-drawing or visit the Powerball YouTube channel.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

In Delaware, tickets can be purchased from sellers until 9:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

How to play Powerball

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

Lottery signage at at Jack's Country Maid Deli Friday, May 6, 2022, in Wilmington.

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Powerball results for Monday, February 26, when the next drawing is