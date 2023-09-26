Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023

The Powerball winning numbers are in for the Monday, Sept. 25 drawing with a jackpot that reached an estimated $785 million ($367 million cash value). It's the fourth largest prize in Powerball history, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers from the Monday, Sept. 25 drawing are 50, 10, 36, 22and 12. The Powerball was 4. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

Check back to see if anyone won the Powerball jackpot.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 27. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket?

In Michigan, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 9:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

Powerball costs $2 to play. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

More: Where the biggest winning Michigan Lottery tickets were sold in August

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

[ Want more updates on the Michigan Lottery? Download our app. ].

How do I find the Powerball winning numbers?

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also lived streamed on Powerball.com. The winning numbers are posted to the Powerball and Michigan Lottery websites.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Powerball winning numbers for Monday, September 25, 2023