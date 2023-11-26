Powerball winning numbers Nov. 25, 2023: Jackpot grows to $352 million

The Powerball jackpot is growing to $352 million, with a cash value of $163.3 million, after no winning ticket was drawn Saturday.

Below are the winning numbers for Saturday, Nov. 25.

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, November 25th, 2023

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 27, 33, 63, 66 and 68. The Powerball was 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. The jackpot was worth $340 million with a $157.8 million cash option.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night, 11/25/23?

No one matched all of the numbers for Saturday night's drawing.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

Technically you can win Powerball with just one number. If you hit on the Powerball number, you get a prize of $4.

If you get one ball correct, you have to also hit the Powerball to win $4. If you hit two balls and the Powerball, you win $7. You also get $7 for getting three numbers right without the Powerball. Add the Powerball onto that and you’d get $100.

You also win $100 for getting four numbers right.

Here’s where it gets fun. If you hit four numbers and the Powerball, you win $50,000. Hit all five numbers, and you win $1 million. You when the grand prize if you hit all five numbers and the Powerball.

When is the next drawing for Powerball?

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Powerball 2023 grand prize jackpot winners

The Powerball grand prize has been paid out five times in 2023, according to powerball.com:

$754.6 million — Feb. 6; Washington.

$162.6 million — Mar. 4; Virginia.

$252.6 million — April 19; Ohio (The winning ticket was sold in Summit County).

$1.08 billion — July 19; California.

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11; California.

Powerball winning ticket: Holder of $252.6 million ticket sold in Summit County claims prize anonymously

Results for Top 5 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the previous all-time top five Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Powerball winning numbers for 11/25/23. Did anyone win $340 million?