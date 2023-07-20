Powerball winning numbers revealed for estimated $1 billion jackpot

The winning numbers for Powerball's estimated billion-dollar jackpot were drawn Wednesday night. The numbers are 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball of 24.

If someone matches all six numbers, they'll get to pick either an estimated lump sum payment of $516.8 million or an annuity.

The jackpot has been swelling since April 19, when a ticket bought in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot. Before Wednesday night's drawing, no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball in the past 38 chances to win.

The billion-dollar grand prize is the third largest in the game's history since it started in 1992. Last year, a single ticket sold in California won the world record jackpot of $2.04 billion, and the game's second-largest grand prize of $1.586 billion was split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Earlier this year, a ticket sold in Washington state won a $754.6 million jackpot, the game's sixth largest. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In Mega Millions, an estimated $720 million jackpot is up for grabs Friday night after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. Those winning numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 with a Mega Ball of 18.

If someone wins Friday night, the cash option will be an estimated $369.6 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The two jumbo-sized jackpots spurred some people to pool their money and buy tickets by the dozen in the hopes of winning big.

In Southern California, a woman bought 50 lottery tickets on Tuesday at a 7-Eleven for her and her co-workers, CBS News Los Angeles reported.

"I already told them today: If I win tonight, I'm not even coming in, for sure, they know," the woman told the station. "My boss is in on this with me."

Doctors urge caution with 90 million Americans under extreme heat warnings

Breaking down the fight between drugmakers, White House over price slashing

Netflix sees profit gain after password sharing crackdown