Powerball winning numbers for September 18, 2023. No winner; jackpot hits $672 million

The Powerball jackpot is growing to $672 million, with a cash value of $320.5 million, for Wednesday's drawing after no one won the top prize. Monday's jackpot was $638 million with a cash value of $304.2 million.

Below are the numbers for the Monday, Sept. 18 lottery jackpot.

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, September 11th, 2023

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 3x.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night, 9/18/23?

No ticket sold matched the six numbers to win Powerball's grand prize jackpot.

One ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five numbers, but didn't match the Powerball number. The prize for that is $1 million.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

Technically you can win Powerball with just one number. If you hit on the Powerball number, you get a prize of $4.

If you get one ball correct, you have to also hit the Powerball to win $4. If you hit two balls and the Powerball, you win $7. You also get $7 for getting three numbers right without the Powerball. Add the Powerball onto that and you’d get $100.

You also win $100 for getting four numbers right.

Here’s where it gets fun. If you hit four numbers and the Powerball, you win $50,000. Hit all five numbers, and you win $1 million. You when the grand prize if you hit all five numbers and the Powerball.

When is the next drawing for Powerball?

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Powerball 2023 grand prize jackpot winners

The Powerball grand prize has been paid out four times in 2023, according to powerball.com:

$754.6 million — Feb. 6; Washington.

$162.6 million — Mar. 4; Virginia.

$252.6 million — April 19; Ohio (The winning ticket was sold in Summit County).

$1.08 billion — July 19; California

Powerball winning ticket: Holder of $252.6 million ticket sold in Summit County claims prize anonymously

Results for Top 5 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Powerball numbers for Monday, September 18, 2023