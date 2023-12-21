Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday: No jackpot but Mississippi players still win big

Powerball is still on the climb as another drawing comes and goes with no winner, however two Mississippi Lottery players came away with big money.

Powerball winning numbers Wednesday Dec. 20, 2023

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Dec. 20, drawing were 27-35-41-56-60 with a Powerball of 16 and the Power Play multiplier of 2.

Two Mississippi players came away as big winners. One player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to win $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Clark’s in Laurel, Miss. The player paid an additional dollar on the Power Play option which doubled their initial win of $50,000.

Another player paid the extra dollar for the Double Play option and matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. That winning ticket was purchased from Jr. Food Mart in Petal, Miss. The Power Play option only affects the numbers drawn from the main Powerball drawing, not the Double Play option.

How much is the Powerball jackpot now?

After 30 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, Dec. 23, Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $620 million, making it the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars in 2023, according the Mississippi Lottery website.

The jackpot was last hit in the Oct. 11 drawing, where one player won $1.76 billion in California.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Saturday, Dec. 23 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 9:59 p.m. CT every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Want to play Powerball, but not quite sure how it works? Here are some things to know.

To play Powerball, you first select five white ball numbers. These five numbers will be between one and 69. Then, pick one "Powerball," or red ball, number. This number will be between one and 26.

For an extra dollar, you may choose to "power play," which multiplies all non-grand prize winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

If you match at least one number in the Powerball drawing, you win a prize.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

$2.04 billion: one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion: one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion: three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion: one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million: one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019 $758.7 million: one winning ticket in Massachusetts in August 2017 $754.6 million: one winning ticket in Washington in February 2023 $731.1 million: one winning ticket in Maryland in January 2021 $699.8 million: one winning ticket in California in October 2021 $687.8 million: two winning tickets in Iowa and New York in October 2018

Mega Millions jackpot

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing is up to an estimated $57 million, with an estimated cash value of $28.4 million.

Holiday closure

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of the holiday. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, the office will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of the holiday and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Powerball winning numbers: No jackpot but Mississippi players win big