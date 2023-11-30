Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023: Jackpot reaches $400M

The Powerball is once again making the climb as another drawing passes.

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing didn't produce a big winner on an estimated $374 million jackpot. If a winner was drawn, they could have walked away with more than $173.5 million with a cash option, according to the lottery.

The next drawing on Saturday is now worth an estimated $400 million, with a cash option of $185.6 million, according to Powerball.

The last Powerball jackpot hit a record-breaking number, worth an estimated $1.765 billion with a cash option of $774.1 million. The winning ticket was drawn on Oct. 11 and sold in California. That prize ranked as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won. The world record Powerball jackpot? A ticket for $2.04 billion won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Take a look at the winning numbers for the Nov. 29 drawing.

Powerball winning numbers for Nov. 29, 2023

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 47, 50, 61 and 68. The Powerball was 4, and the Power Play was 2X.

Did someone win the Powerball last night?

No one woke up a millionaire. Along with no big jackpot winners for Powerball, there were $2 million winners or $1 million winners reported by the lottery.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is the Powerball jackpot now?

It is now worth an estimated $400 million, with a cash option of $185.6 million, according to Powerball.

Do you have to pay taxes on Powerball winnings?

Yes. Both the annuitized payment and lump sum payment are before taxes.

How to play Powerball

Want to play Powerball, but not quite sure how it works? Here are some things to know.

To play Powerball, you first select five white ball numbers. These five numbers will be between one and 69. Then, pick one "Powerball," or red ball, number. This number will be between one and 26.

For an extra dollar, you may choose to "power play," which multiplies all non-grand prize winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

If you match at least one number in the Powerball drawing, you win a prize.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Do you have to be identified if you win the Powerball jackpot in Tennessee?

Short answer, yes. Here's why.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery Implementation Law, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation releases the name, home state and hometown of all winners if a request is received for the information.

Tennessee lottery also posts winners on its website. Check it out here.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Powerball winning numbers: Did someone win last night? Next drawing