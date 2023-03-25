Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) insider upped their holding by 764% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PBTS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Powerbridge Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Shiang Lor bought US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$0.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.088). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Shiang Lor.

Shiang Lor purchased 39.33m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$0.12. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Powerbridge Technologies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Powerbridge Technologies insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$6.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Powerbridge Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Powerbridge Technologies insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Powerbridge Technologies (3 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

