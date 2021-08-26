Powerbridge Technologies Purchases 5,600 Crypto Mining Rigs

BeInCrypto –

Of the 5,600 new crypto mining machines that were purchased by Powerbridge Technologies, 2,000 will be for bitcoin with the remaining 3,600 reserved for Ethereum.

Blockchain applications provider Powerbridge Technologies announced on Aug 25 that the company has entered into a crypto mining machine purchase agreement with Cryptodigital Holdings Ltd. The deal states that Powerbridge Technologies will buy a total of 5,600 bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) mining machines to be delivered starting in October.

The 5,600 mining rigs will be separated into two groups, 2,000 to mine BTC and 3,600 to mine ETH. The 2,000 rigs designated for BTC mining are made up of Antminer S19 Pro, Antminer S19s, and other high hash rate modules. The ETH machines are made of RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti models. Hash rates are expected to be 200 PH/s for bitcoin and 1,700 GH/s for Ethereum.

