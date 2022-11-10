PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PowerFleet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PWFL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The US$89m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$18m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$17m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which PowerFleet will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for PowerFleet

Consensus from 4 of the American Electronic analysts is that PowerFleet is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$4.9m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 87%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for PowerFleet given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 15% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on PowerFleet, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at PowerFleet's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has PowerFleet's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PowerFleet's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here