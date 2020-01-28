Powerful 7.7 earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Cuba and Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and Cuba, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The center of the quake was located about 73 miles northwest of Lucea, Jamaica. It was about 6 miles deep.

It’s not immediately clear if there is any damage or injuries. However, the earthquake caused very strong to severe shaking in portions of far western Jamaica, capable of moderate to heavy damage, the USGS said.

It also said moderate shaking was felt on Grand Cayman Island, while light shaking was reported on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

The quake was also felt as far away as south Florida, according to posts on social media. Buildings were being evacuated in Miami due to the quake.

This is the fourth magnitude 7 or greater quake in the Caribbean since 2000, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell.

The quake appears to be on a fault boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates, according to seismologist Lucy Jones.

Contributing: The Associated Press

