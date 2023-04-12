Powerful Atlantic storm whips up colossal waves along coast of United Kingdom
Storm Noa brought strong winds and gigantic swells to Cape Cornwall in southern England. The storm downed trees and power lines in the area.
Storm Noa brought strong winds and gigantic swells to Cape Cornwall in southern England. The storm downed trees and power lines in the area.
Over 42,000 fans rely on this top-selling gauge to get the proper pressure. Score nearly 40% off: 'Saved my tires!'
Point Lobos park still recovering from Central Coast storms
Some isolated storms are possible at the end of the week.
And that his protective side is “lethal” for her.
“We couldn’t believe it,” the landowners told news outlets.
Kendall Jenner is literally showing us that it's that season when you match your thong bikini to...
The Nevado del Ruiz volcano has been inactive since 1985, but it's begun showing signs of activity lately. As a result, the volcano's alert level has been raised from yellow to orange, the second-highest level on the scale. The last time the Nevado del Ruiz volcano was active, it erupted and killed 23,000 people in Colombia, wiping out the town of Armero in the process.
Alexander Ermochenko/ReutersRussian forces are trying to “sow panic” ahead of a planned Ukrainian counteroffensive by circulating brutal footage of a Ukrainian prisoner of war having his head cut off, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.Pro-Russian Telegram channels began circulating two separate videos this week that appear to document war crimes, one of which purportedly shows Russian troops chopping a prisoner’s head off and relishing in the aftermath. The victim is clearly still alive as th
Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty ImagesComedian Michael Che has a history of deleting his social media posts. But he might want to keep his latest one up.On Tuesday, the co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” posted a message on Instagram that read, “ya kno... a lot of people are not drinking bud light, cause the company used a trans person in their ad.. and these mostly right wing bud light customers have tossed all their bud lights in the trash in a blind rage.. and it got me ta
Molly Sims just dropped some sculpted photos of her abs, legs, and butt on Instagram while wearing a little string bikini. Molly fits in early morning workouts.
The Florida Highway Patrol’s Tampa division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman involved in a road-rage incident in Brandon, Channel 9′s sister station, Action News Jax, reported.
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves were on a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt last month when their plane hit turbulence and plunged 4,000 feet.
University of WashingtonThe Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) is a massive fault line stretching from Vancouver Island to Northern California—and it’s the source of the vast majority of earthquakes and tsunamis in the region. In fact, scientists believe that the fault line will likely be the source of the next Big One, an anticipated megathrust earthquake so powerful it’ll wreak death and destruction the likes of which we’ve never seen before from a geological event.So, it goes without saying that
Billy McFarland got investors to pump $26 million into Fyre Media. Sentenced to several years in prison, he was released in 2022 and has floated the idea for a Fyre Festival II.
A judge has ordered Lori Vallow must remain in the courtroom as testimony and photos of the discovery of her children’s bodies is presented to the jury. Read more.
I love virtual window shopping.
Michael J. Fox shared his first Parkinson’s symptom in a new trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, debuting May 12th on Apple TV+.
A fisherman reportedly spotted the gator sunning itself on a rock near Sailor Bar in Fair Oaks.
Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, has emerged as a leading contender to replace Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee in 2024 if the president ends up not seeking re-election.
Guests can use the cockpit flight simulator or relax in a hot tub made from engine parts. The DIY renovation took three months to complete.