Powerful atmospheric river will bring rain, snow across Arizona. What to expect

Storm clouds rolled into Arizona on Monday that were expected to bring cold, rain and snow across much of the state.

The Phoenix area was expected to see anywhere between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain with the best chances Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Phoenix.

Monday clouds in Phoenix ushered in a warm high of 75 degrees and a low of 56 degrees.

The warm start to the week was expected to dissolve into winter storms Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees and a nightly low of 51 degrees that were also forecast to bring a 100% chance of rain.

The storm was moving west from California.

The powerful atmospheric river storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of California homes and businesses was deluging the state Monday with more heavy rain, mudslides, flooding and several feet of snow in the mountains.

The brunt of the storm's fury Monday morning centered on the Los Angeles area, where 1.4 million people were under a flash flood warning, including the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills.

Across Southern California, the heavy winds that blasted the region Sunday were diminishing, but the National Weather Service warned that an unstable weather pattern could generate waterspouts or small tornadoes.

The weather service issued flood watches for southwest and south-central parts of Arizona starting Tuesday.

Communities impacted by the flood advisory included Blythe, Yuma, Wickenburg and Parker in the west, and Queen Creek and Globe in the east.

"Widespread showers and isolated T-storms will overspread the region from west to east throughout the day on Tuesday, arriving in southcentral Arizona by the afternoon/evening. Light to moderate rain will continue across the area into Tuesday night," the weather service said.

Higher terrain north and east of Phoenix will see a 70% chance of rain and might be the Valley's best chance to see 1 inch or more of rain.

The weather service added that the weather system that brought the storm would linger until the end of the week with cooler temperatures establishing themselves.

Winter storm warning issued for northern Arizona

Flagstaff issued a winter storm warning on Monday until Wednesday for heavy snowfall forecast for altitudes above 6,500-7,000 feet.

Flagstaff was expected to see increasing clouds Monday amid a high of 51 degrees and a low of 32 degrees.

The weather service office in Flagstaff described the storm as "significant and impactful" for the high country, with hazardous conditions expected for motorists.

Tuesday in Flagstaff was expected to bring a high of 44 degrees as rain and snow chances remained at an 80% chance alongside windy conditions that could see gusts up to 40 mph.

Tuesday night should have winds, slowing to about 20 mph, as snow chances turn to 100% and an overnight low of 25 degrees.

The heaviest snow for high elevations was expected near the communities of Williams, Flagstaff, Heber-Overgaard and Springerville, which could see between 8 -12 inches of snow, with the heaviest snowfall expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The weather service office in Flagstaff warned that persistent rainfall and snowmelt would create higher water levels and pose a rise for undeveloped dirt roads near the Mogollon Rim.

Tucson to see rain, snow in higher elevations

Monday in Tucson saw a warm daily high of 77 degrees before temperatures were forecast to slide at nightfall and bring a low of 53 degrees and clouds, setting the stage for the winter storm.

Much of southern Arizona was expected to receive between 0.5 to 1 inch of rain from the storm system moving across the state.

Tuesday in Tucson was expected to bring a high of 70 degrees as a 50% chance of rain rolled in. A windy day was expected to go along with stormy conditions as gusts were expected to exceed 40 mph, according to the Tucson office of the weather service.

Showers will linger the rest of the week before dwindling by the weekend.

Snow was expected for far east parts of southern Arizona such as Hannahan Meadow, southwest of Alpine.

Includes information from USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: California atmospheric river will bring rain, snow across Arizona