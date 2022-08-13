Powerful blasts rock Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 13 AUGUST 2022, 19:36

Several powerful blasts rocked the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Most (Bridge), a Kherson-based Ukrainian news website, quoting local social media accounts

Details: Local residents report that explosions were heard in the Sokil neighbourhood, in the vicinity of a local hospital.

Some residents of Nova Kakhovka have shared photos and videos of the explosions. Several people have reported that windows shattered in residential buildings near the epicentre of the blasts.

Most writes that "It is possible that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck a concentration of the Russian occupiers’ personnel, equipment and ammunition".

The aftermath of the blasts in Nova Kakhovka on 13 August.

Photos provided by local residents, via Most.

Background: Earlier on Saturday, 13 August, explosions rocked the Russian-occupied cities of Melitopol and Mariupol.

